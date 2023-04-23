Ireland Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier schedule

1,206 total views, 3 views today

The schedule for the Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier has been released, with the event set to take place in Edinburgh from 20-28 July 2023. Seven teams will compete for a chance to qualify for the 2024 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

Teams competing and favorites to qualify

Joining the hosts Scotland (15th) are Ireland (world ranked 12th), Jersey (22nd), Italy (32nd), Germany (35th), Denmark (37th), and Austria (42nd). Ireland and Scotland are the favorites to qualify for the World Cup.

Do-or-die match for Ireland and Scotland

The top two teams from the seven sides competing will qualify for the World Cup. Ireland and Scotland are likely to be the top two teams, but they will meet each other in their respective final games on Friday 28 July at Grange Cricket Club. This match could become a do-or-die affair for either team.

Ireland’s recent T20 World Cup performance

Ireland competed at the most recent T20 World Cup, held in Australia in October 2022. They reached the Super 12 stage of the competition, beating Scotland and the West Indies in the Group stage. They also beat the eventual winners England by five runs (DLS) in a remarkable game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ireland have qualified for seven out of eight T20 World Cups to date:

2007: did not qualify

2009: qualified for Super 8s stage

2010: group stage

2012: group stage

2014: group stage

2016: group stage

2021: group stage

2022: qualified for Super 12s stage

ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP EUROPE QUALIFIER FIXTURE SCHEDULE

Thursday 20 July

Jersey v Austria: Grange Cricket Club (10.30amstart)

Ireland v Italy: Goldenacre Sports Ground (10.30am start)

Scotland v Germany: Goldenacre Sports Ground (3.30pm start)

Friday 21 July

Ireland v Denmark: Grange Cricket Club (10.30am start)

Germany v Austria: Goldenacre Sports Ground (10.30am start)

Scotland v Jersey: Grange Cricket Club (3.30pmstart)

Sunday 23 July

Ireland v Austria: Grange Cricket Club (10.30amstart)

Italy v Jersey: Goldenacre Sports Ground (10.30amstart)

Denmark v Germany: Grange Cricket Club (3.30pmstart)

Monday 24 July

Scotland v Italy: Grange Cricket Club (10.30amstart)

Denmark v Austria: Goldenacre Cricket Club (10.30am start)

Ireland v Jersey: Goldenacre Sports Ground (3.30pm start)

Tuesday 25 July

Italy v Denmark: Grange Cricket Club (10.30amstart)

Scotland v Austria: Goldenacre Sports Ground (10.30am start)

Germany v Jersey: Grange Cricket Club (3.30pmstart)

Thursday 27 July

Scotland v Denmark: Grange Cricket Club (10.30amstart)

Ireland v Germany: Goldenacre Sports Ground (10.30am start)

Italy v Austria: Goldenacre Sports Ground (3.3pm start)

Friday 28 July

Germany v Italy: Grange Cricket Club (10.30amstart)

Denmark v Jersey: Goldenacre Sports Ground (10.30am start)

Ireland v Scotland: Grange Cricket Club (3.30pmstart)

