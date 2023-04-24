1,105 total views, 1,105 views today

Irish racing driver James Roe partners with The Ireland Funds as brand ambassador

The Ireland Funds has announced its partnership with Irish racing driver James Roe as their brand ambassador. Roe is currently competing in the United States this year in the INDY NXT™ by Firestone championship, which presents an opportunity to showcase the philanthropic work of The Ireland Funds on a global stage.

Roe’s motorsport journey and achievements

James Roe is a native of Naas, Co. Kildare and left home at the age of 18 with the goal of becoming the first Irishman in decades to run the prestigious Indianapolis 500. He has recorded numerous wins, pole positions, and podium finishes in every series he has competed in to date.

Roe’s participation in INDY NXT™ by Firestone

In January, Andretti Autosport announced that James Roe would join the team for the 2023 INDY NXT™ by Firestone season. He will be racing at the helm of the No. 29 Topcon Andretti Autosport Dallara, which is the final developmental step before the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Roe’s pride in the partnership

James Roe expressed his pride in the partnership with The Ireland Funds and his eagerness to use his platform to promote the organization’s philanthropic work. He believes that this partnership provides a unique opportunity to showcase the incredible difference The Ireland Funds is making across Ireland and Irish communities worldwide.

The Ireland Funds’ excitement in partnering with Roe

The Ireland Funds’ President and CEO, Caitriona Fottrell, expressed her excitement about partnering with James Roe at this exciting time in his career. She believes that this collaboration will enable the diaspora to connect and make a significant impact in Ireland, and they are grateful for the opportunity to promote their work across the United States and beyond.

Roe’s next race

James Roe will be back in action with The Ireland Funds displayed on his car livery on 30th April at the Indy NXT™ by Firestone Grand Prix of Alabama. The 2023 INDY NXT™ by Firestone calendar has a total of fourteen fixtures, including races in St. Petersburg, Detroit, Nashville, Indianapolis, Monterey, and Portland.

