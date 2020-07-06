The 2019/2020 EYHL season was declared null and void by the Hockey Ireland Board due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. It was also decided that the European representatives for the EuroHockey Club competitions were to remain the same for the next season, and in the same order.

This decision has since been appealed by Lisnagarvey Hockey Club under the rules of Hockey Ireland. The appeal panel met on Monday the 29th June with the relevant parties and concluded that the appeal should be upheld.

The Panel determined that Lisnagarvey Hockey Club shall be given the first place in the nominations for European Club Competitions for the 2020/2021 season, which means the club will be the representative for Ireland for the EuroHockey League.

With the order changed by this decision the Irish representatives for Europe are as follows:

– Pegasus Hockey Club Women will retain their position as the representative in the Euro Hockey League Final

– Lisnagarvey Hockey Club’s Men are now the representative for the Euro Hockey League

– Loreto Hockey Club Women retain their position as the representative for the EuroHockey Club Trophy

– Three Rock Rovers Hockey Club Men are now the representative for the EuroHockey

Club Trophy II