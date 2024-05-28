Swinging into Summer: Ireland’s Hottest Golf Tournaments in June

Get ready for thrilling fairways, stunning landscapes, and fierce competition as top golfers tee off in scenic locations across the Emerald Isle.

From the prestigious Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin Golf Club to the inclusive ISPS Handa Irish Open for Golfers with a Disability, this summer promises golfing excellence. Whether you’re a player or a spectator, these tournaments are a hole-in-one for summer excitement!

Ireland, a golfing enthusiast’s paradise, boasts some of the world’s finest courses, and with a rich history of legendary players like Fred Daly and Des Smyth, the Irish have golf in their blood.

The allure of stunning landscapes and renowned “links” courses fuels their passion. This passion is often seen in sports betting. Whether it’s the prestigious Irish Open or every day tournaments, Irish punters embrace the thrill of wagering on their beloved sport.

Here are a few outstanding golf championships to look forward to for the summer.

Hot Tournaments Not To Be Missed

The 129th Amateur Championship, set to take place at Ballyliffin Golf Club, promises golfing excellence. This prestigious amateur event, first held in 1885, has seen legendary players like Bobby Jones, Sergio Garcia, and José María Olazábal triumph.

With 288 players competing over stroke play and then match play, the winner not only secures exemptions into The Open and the US Open but also traditionally receives an invitation to play in the Masters Tournament.

The ISPS Handa Irish Open for Golfers with a Disability is set to make waves in Ireland. Thanks to an innovative partnership between Golf Ireland and ISPS HANDA, this prestigious event will occur at Roganstown Golf Club, County Dublin, in 2024. The reigning European Champions, the Golf Ireland Golfers with a Disability team, secured their title at Koksijde Golf ter Hille last year.

Led by Brendan Lawlor, who is also an ISPS HANDA ambassador, this talented team aims to showcase their skills on the grand stage. Fellow ISPS HANDA ambassadors, including rugby legend Dan Carter and former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, add star power to this inclusive event.

The 114th Irish PGA Championship Pro-Am is set to take place at Palmerstown House Estate in Johnstown, Ireland. This prestigious event attracts golfers of all skill levels to its well-designed 18-hole championship course. Players of the caliber of Stefan Kiliaen Ackermann, a rising talent from Mullaghmore, Northern Ireland, will represent Dungannon Golf Club.

Also showcasing their skills will be David Barry, with his competitive spirit hailing from Cork, Kilkenny native Jan Browne, and Dylan Browning, representing the Royal Dublin Golf Club.

The Fred Daly Memorial Pro-Am is a prestigious golf tournament held annually at Balmoral Golf Club in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Named in honor of the legendary Irish golfer Fred Daly, this event attracts top professionals and amateurs alike.

This year, it is sponsored by Holiday Inn Belfast and will tee off on June 6, 2024. From seasoned pros to rising talents, this Pro-Am promises excitement and camaraderie.

Teeing Off: Ireland’s 2024 Golf Extravaganza

As the Irish summer unfolds, the fairways of Ireland come alive with anticipation. Golf enthusiasts will witness talent, drama, and breathtaking landscapes. Whether you’re a player, a fan, or simply soaking in the atmosphere, these tournaments promise unforgettable moments. Swing away, and may your putts find their mark!