Kate O’Connor Targets Big Finish at World Athletics Championships

Kate O’Connor Eyes ‘Something Special’ at World Championships

Kate O’Connor is ready to deliver another big performance for Ireland as she heads to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The Dundalk star has already enjoyed a year to remember – winning gold, silver and bronze across three major international events – and believes there is more to come.

“I Think Something Special Could Happen”

The St Gerard’s AC athlete has gone from rising prospect to national headline act in 2025. She took European Indoor bronze, followed by World Indoor silver, and then capped it off with a sensational World University Games gold in July.

“At the start of the year, World University Games was my main goal – to go there, try to medal, maybe try to win gold,” O’Connor said. “Then what happened at Indoors happened, and suddenly the World University Games became more about opening my outdoor season. I managed to win it by almost 400 points – it was such an enjoyable event.”

Her focus now shifts to Tokyo and the seven-event challenge of the heptathlon.

“I think I have a great chance of finishing really high,” she smiled. “I’m not even putting a number out there – but if I can put together a series like I did at Indoors, something special could happen.”

From Spotlight to Starting Blocks

O’Connor admits the spotlight has been brighter this year than ever before, but says she has embraced it:

“Since winning that medal at European Indoors, life has changed completely. Every week there’s something – an interview, an event – which is lovely, but it took time to adjust. I’m learning to enjoy it all and take it in my stride.”

Her first event – the 100m hurdles – takes place on Day 7 of the Championships, with all coverage live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Three Medals, Three Stories

O’Connor is quick to point out that each of her 2025 medals carries its own unique significance.

“The bronze at Europeans – I’ve never worked so hard for a medal in my life. The silver was Ireland’s first World medal in years, and suddenly people were mentioning me alongside Sonia O’Sullivan and Derval O’Rourke – that was surreal. And to win a gold outdoors in my favourite event, the heptathlon, that was the perfect way to finish the set.”

Her journey has captured the imagination of Irish fans and raised expectations ahead of Tokyo – but O’Connor is embracing the challenge with the same calm determination that has brought her this far.

Whatever happens in Tokyo, Kate O’Connor has already made 2025 a year to remember – and the best may still be to come.