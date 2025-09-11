Ireland Schedule & Where to Watch | 2025 World Athletics Championships

🇮🇪 Where to Watch & Full Irish Schedule – 2025 World Athletics Championships 🇮🇪
The wait is almost over! The 20th World Athletics Championships land in Tokyo from 13–21 September 2025, and Ireland is sending its largest ever squad to compete on the global stage. From marathons at sunrise to primetime finals under the lights at Japan’s National Stadium, fans are in for a feast of athletics action.
📺 Where to Watch
Irish fans won’t miss a moment thanks to RTÉ’s wall-to-wall coverage. Catch every race, jump, and throw live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, with daily highlights and expert analysis across all nine days of competition.
🇮🇪 Team Ireland Schedule
All times listed are Irish Time (with Tokyo local time in brackets).
📅 Day 1 – Saturday 13 September
Morning Session
- 00:00 (08:00) – Oisin Lane – Men’s 35km Race Walk – Final
- 02:55 (10:55) – Eric Favors – Men’s Shot Put – Qualification
- 03:55 (11:55) – Mixed 4x400m Relay – Heats
Evening Session
- 11:50 (19:50) – Sarah Healy, Sophie O’Sullivan, Laura Nicholson – Women’s 1500m Heats
- 13:10 (21:10) – Eric Favors – Men’s Shot Put – Final *
- 14:20 (22:20) – Mixed 4x400m Relay – Final *
📅 Day 2 – Sunday 14 September
Morning Session
- 00:00 (08:00) – Fionnuala McCormack – Women’s Marathon – Final
- 01:00 / 02:45 (09:00 / 10:45) – Nicola Tuthill – Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification
- 01:35 (09:35) – Andrew Coscoran & Cathal Doyle – Men’s 1500m Heats
- 03:28 (11:28) – Sarah Lavin – Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats
Evening Session
- 11:25 (19:25) – Sharlene Mawdsley & Sophie Becker – Women’s 400m Heats
- 13:05 (21:05) – Women’s 1500m Semi-Finals *
- 13:30 (21:30) – Efrem Gidey – Men’s 10,000m Final
📅 Day 3 – Monday 15 September
Morning Session
- 00:00 (08:00) – Peter Lynch & Hiko Tonosa – Men’s Marathon Final
Evening Session
- 13:00 (21:00) – Nicola Tuthill – Women’s Hammer Throw Final *
- 13:05 (21:05) – Sarah Lavin – Women’s 100m Hurdles Semi-Final *
- 13:30 (21:30) – Men’s 1500m Semi-Finals *
- 14:20 (22:20) – Sarah Lavin – Women’s 100m Hurdles Final *
📅 Day 4 – Tuesday 16 September
- 11:35 (19:35) – Mark English & Cian McPhillips – Men’s 800m Heats
- 13:05 (21:05) – Women’s 400m Semi-Finals *
- 14:05 (22:05) – Women’s 1500m Final *
📅 Day 5 – Wednesday 17 September
- 14:20 (22:20) – Men’s 1500m Final *
📅 Day 6 – Thursday 18 September
- 13:45 (21:45) – Men’s 800m Semi-Finals *
- 14:24 (22:24) – Women’s 400m Final *
📅 Day 7 – Friday 19 September
- 09:33–13:38 (17:33–21:38) – Kate O’Connor – Heptathlon (100mH, High Jump, Shot Put, 200m)
- 12:05 (20:05) – Brian Fay, Andrew Coscoran, Darragh McElhinney – Men’s 5000m Heats
📅 Day 8 – Saturday 20 September
Morning
- 01:50 (09:50) – David Kenny – Men’s 20km Race Walk Final
- 03:30 (11:30) – Kate O’Connor – Long Jump – Heptathlon
Evening
- 11:00 (19:00) – Kate O’Connor – Javelin – Heptathlon
- 12:00 (20:00) – Women’s 4x400m Relay Heats
- 13:11 (21:11) – Kate O’Connor – 800m – Heptathlon
- 14:22 (22:22) – Men’s 800m Final *
📅 Day 9 – Sunday 21 September
- 11:50 (19:50) – Men’s 5000m Final *
- 12:40 (20:40) – Women’s 4x400m Relay Final *
* Subject to qualification
This year’s Irish team is packed with medal contenders and rising stars – from Sarah Healy and Sarah Lavin on the track to Kate O’Connor in the heptathlon and Mark English over 800m. Make sure to set your alarms and tune in for what could be Ireland’s biggest medal haul yet.