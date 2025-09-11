Ireland Schedule & Where to Watch | 2025 World Athletics Championships

🇮🇪 Where to Watch & Full Irish Schedule – 2025 World Athletics Championships 🇮🇪

The wait is almost over! The 20th World Athletics Championships land in Tokyo from 13–21 September 2025, and Ireland is sending its largest ever squad to compete on the global stage. From marathons at sunrise to primetime finals under the lights at Japan’s National Stadium, fans are in for a feast of athletics action.

📺 Where to Watch

Irish fans won’t miss a moment thanks to RTÉ’s wall-to-wall coverage. Catch every race, jump, and throw live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, with daily highlights and expert analysis across all nine days of competition.

🇮🇪 Team Ireland Schedule

All times listed are Irish Time (with Tokyo local time in brackets).

📅 Day 1 – Saturday 13 September Morning Session 00:00 (08:00) – Oisin Lane – Men’s 35km Race Walk – Final

02:55 (10:55) – Eric Favors – Men’s Shot Put – Qualification

03:55 (11:55) – Mixed 4x400m Relay – Heats Evening Session 11:50 (19:50) – Sarah Healy, Sophie O’Sullivan, Laura Nicholson – Women’s 1500m Heats

13:10 (21:10) – Eric Favors – Men’s Shot Put – Final *

14:20 (22:20) – Mixed 4x400m Relay – Final * 📅 Day 2 – Sunday 14 September Morning Session 00:00 (08:00) – Fionnuala McCormack – Women’s Marathon – Final

01:00 / 02:45 (09:00 / 10:45) – Nicola Tuthill – Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification

01:35 (09:35) – Andrew Coscoran & Cathal Doyle – Men’s 1500m Heats

03:28 (11:28) – Sarah Lavin – Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats Evening Session 11:25 (19:25) – Sharlene Mawdsley & Sophie Becker – Women’s 400m Heats

13:05 (21:05) – Women’s 1500m Semi-Finals *

13:30 (21:30) – Efrem Gidey – Men’s 10,000m Final 📅 Day 3 – Monday 15 September Morning Session 00:00 (08:00) – Peter Lynch & Hiko Tonosa – Men’s Marathon Final Evening Session 13:00 (21:00) – Nicola Tuthill – Women’s Hammer Throw Final *

13:05 (21:05) – Sarah Lavin – Women’s 100m Hurdles Semi-Final *

13:30 (21:30) – Men’s 1500m Semi-Finals *

14:20 (22:20) – Sarah Lavin – Women’s 100m Hurdles Final * 📅 Day 4 – Tuesday 16 September 11:35 (19:35) – Mark English & Cian McPhillips – Men’s 800m Heats

13:05 (21:05) – Women’s 400m Semi-Finals *

14:05 (22:05) – Women’s 1500m Final * 📅 Day 5 – Wednesday 17 September 14:20 (22:20) – Men’s 1500m Final * 📅 Day 6 – Thursday 18 September 13:45 (21:45) – Men’s 800m Semi-Finals *

14:24 (22:24) – Women’s 400m Final * 📅 Day 7 – Friday 19 September 09:33–13:38 (17:33–21:38) – Kate O’Connor – Heptathlon (100mH, High Jump, Shot Put, 200m)

12:05 (20:05) – Brian Fay, Andrew Coscoran, Darragh McElhinney – Men’s 5000m Heats 📅 Day 8 – Saturday 20 September Morning 01:50 (09:50) – David Kenny – Men’s 20km Race Walk Final

03:30 (11:30) – Kate O’Connor – Long Jump – Heptathlon Evening 11:00 (19:00) – Kate O’Connor – Javelin – Heptathlon

12:00 (20:00) – Women’s 4x400m Relay Heats

13:11 (21:11) – Kate O’Connor – 800m – Heptathlon

14:22 (22:22) – Men’s 800m Final * 📅 Day 9 – Sunday 21 September 11:50 (19:50) – Men’s 5000m Final *

12:40 (20:40) – Women’s 4x400m Relay Final * * Subject to qualification

This year’s Irish team is packed with medal contenders and rising stars – from Sarah Healy and Sarah Lavin on the track to Kate O’Connor in the heptathlon and Mark English over 800m. Make sure to set your alarms and tune in for what could be Ireland’s biggest medal haul yet.