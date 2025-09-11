Stephen Cluxton Joins Dublin Management as Coach – Ends Playing Career

Stephen Cluxton: From Pitch to Sideline as Dublin Coach & Selector

Stephen Cluxton – the man who redefined the goalkeeper position – will officially hang up his gloves as a player and join Ger Brennan’s new-look Dublin management team for 2026.

“He’s 100% Part of the Management Team”

Speaking at Staycity Aparthotels in Dublin city centre, new manager Brennan confirmed Cluxton’s next chapter:

“Stephen won’t be playing. He’s there 100 per cent as a coach and selector. His duties go beyond goalkeeping — he’ll be looking at the bigger picture.”

Brennan stressed that Dublin’s current goalkeeping coach Josh Moran will remain in place, with Cluxton adding an extra layer of tactical insight across the whole pitch.

Cluxton, Bastick & Rock: Leaders Reunited

The Sky Blues’ boss also confirmed that Denis Bastick and Dean Rock will join Cluxton in the dugout, alongside sports scientist Niall Moyna. Brennan could not hide his excitement:

“Their ability to read the game on the field was something that helped us get over the line in 2011 and beyond. Now, we get that same brainpower off the pitch – it’s a huge boost.”

Quiet Exit, Big Legacy

True to his understated style, Cluxton will not issue a formal retirement statement. Brennan admitted with a smile:

“If you can get him to use the word ‘retirement’, fair play to you! But he’s definitely not part of the playing group — he’s fully management now.”

Cluxton, who made his SFC debut in 2001, revolutionised Dublin’s game with his short kick-outs and laser-like accuracy. Brennan says that insight will now be passed on:

“He knows what defenders don’t like, what goalkeepers hate, and how to create space. That experience is priceless — and he’ll be heavily involved in coaching on the field.”

Backroom Boost

Brennan also confirmed that Martin Kennedy is returning as lead athletic development trainer, supported by Graham Norton. Colm Flanagan will manage logistics, and most of the analysis and medical team will remain in place.

A Sky-Blue Future

Cluxton’s presence on the sideline ensures Dublin’s next generation will benefit from one of the game’s greatest thinkers. His calm leadership and unmatched tactical mind helped deliver nine All-Ireland titles and revolutionise how Gaelic football is played. Now, he’ll shape the future — one training session at a time.

The Cluxton era as a player may be over — but his influence on Dublin football is only getting started.