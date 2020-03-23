The Covid-19 outbreak is leading to lots of charity events being postponed, we have a list of the new ways charities are trying to raise money.

Irish cancer society – Daffodil day – Cancelled

The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) has taken the decision to cancel its Daffodil Day event on March 27. This is the society’s biggest annual fundraiser, which aims to raise as much as €4 million. All funds raised go towards providing free advice and support to people with cancer, as well life-saving cancer research. But you can now make a donation HERE

Make-A-Wish Ireland – Street collections – Cancelled

Make-A-Wish Ireland has had to cancel its planned street collections for March 13. It is instead proceeding with a ‘Virtual Wish Day’, which is encouraging people to make donations through the Make-A-Wish website HERE.

Marie Keating Foundation

Members of the public are being asked to donate what they can by texting MARIE to 50300 to donate €4 or by going to HERE

Pieta House – Darkness into Light – Cancelled

Their yearly fundraiser darkness into light walk had to be cancelled but please support the charity by clicking HERE

Simon Communities

The Simon Communities support over 16,700 men, women and children each year. We are a network of independent Communities based in Cork, Dublin, Dundalk, Galway, the Midlands, the Mid West, the North West and the South East. To donate to go to website HERE

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………

We will also have a list of major sporting or other events that will happen once the Covid-19 outbreak is under control and self-isolation has stopped.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………

If you want to get added to this list please email info@sportsnewsireland.com