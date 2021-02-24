List of Irish Athletes at the European Indoor championships

We have the list of the full Irish team of 24 athletes who have been selected for the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Torun on March 5-7.

Several of our top performers from the 2019 edition of this championships return in 2021, including medallists Mark English and Ciara Mageean, along with semi-finalist Phil Healy, while there are several performers who can additionally target a final or better, most notably 800m record breakers Siofra Cleirigh Buttner and Nadia Power, along with Andrew Coscoran, Sean Tobin and John Travers.

Cian McPhillips and Israel Olatunde are stars of the future and will earn valuable senior championship experience, and they are joined by senior championship debutants John Fitzsimons, Luke McCann, Georgie Hartigan and Darragh McElhinney.

Athletics Ireland High Performance Director Paul McNamara said:

“It has been a remarkable indoor season so far in 2021, for many reasons, and this is reflected in both the size and quality of the team travelling to Poland. Despite higher qualification standards and fewer opportunities to compete, Irish athletes nailed their opportunity when it presented itself, most notably this past weekend at the Irish Life Health Elite Micro-Meet, and we now have an unprecedented 24 athletes who have earned selection for the 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships, with many more who have posted qualification standards missing out due to the 3-athlete-per-event limit”.

Full European Indoor Athletics Championships Team:

Name Event Club Coach 1 Leon Reid 60m Menapians AC James Hillier 2 Israel Olatunde 60m UCD AC Daniel Kilgallon 3 Dean Adams 60m Ballymena & Antrim AC Alan Kennedy 4 Ciara Neville 60m Emerald AC Noelle Morrissey 5 Joan Healy 60m Leevale AC Alan Mahoney 6 Molly Scott 60m SLOT AC Deirdre Scott 7 Phil Healy 400m Bandon AC Shane McCormack 8 Sophie Becker 400m Raheny Shamrock AC Jeremy Lyons 9 Sharlene Mawdsley 400m Newport AC Gary Ryan 10 Mark English 800m Finn Valley A.C. Feidhlim Kelly 11 Cian McPhillips 800m Longford A.C. Joe Ryan 12 John Fitzsimons 800m Finn Valley A.C. Joe Ryan 13 Nadia Power 800m Dublin City Harriers A.C. Enda Fitzpatrick 14 Síofra Cléirigh Büttner 800m Dundrum South Dublin A.C. Mark Coogan 15 Georgie Hartigan 800m Dundrum South Dublin A.C. Bev Hartigan 16 Andrew Coscoran 1500m Star of the Sea A.C. Feidhlim Kelly 17 Paul Robinson 1500m St. Coca’s AC Nick Bideau 18 Luke McCann 1500m U.C.D. A.C. Clarke McCann 19 Ciara Mageean 1500m City of Lisburn AC Steve Vernon 20 John Travers 3000m Donore Harriers Alan McCormack 21 Séan Tobin 3000m Clonmel AC Feidhlim Kelly 22 Darragh McElhinney 3000m U.C.D. A.C. Emmett Dunleavy 23 Michelle Finn 3000m Leevale A.C. Feidhlim Kelly 24 Sarah Lavin 60mH Emerald AC Noelle Morrissey

