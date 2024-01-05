Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 – List of fixtures, group & venue
The ICC has unveiled the initial fixtures, groups, and venues for the Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. In Group A, Ireland will compete against India, Pakistan, USA, and Canada. Ireland’s matches will all be held in the US, with two games in New York and two in Florida. Here are Ireland’s first-round fixtures:
– June 5: India vs Ireland (New York; 10 am)
– June 7: Ireland vs Canada (New York; 10 am)
– June 14: USA vs Ireland (Florida; 10 am)
– June 16: Ireland vs Pakistan (Florida; 10 am)
The tournament involves four groups of five teams initially, where the top two from each group will progress to the second round. The top two from the second round will move to the semi-finals, culminating in the Final set to be played in Barbados on June 29.