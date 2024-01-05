Dublin v Offaly – O’Byrne Cup – Preview, Live Scores and Team News.

Reigning All-Ireland champions, Dublin senior footballers, make their much-anticipated return to action in the Dioralyte O’Byrne Cup clash against Offaly at Gracefield this Saturday at 1.30pm.

This marks Dublin’s first appearance since their exhilarating triumph over Kerry in last year’s All-Ireland Final.

The O’Byrne Cup holds significant weight for Leinster counties, serving as a crucial preparatory platform ahead of the impending league season. It provides an invaluable opportunity for teams to not only fine-tune their strategies but also evaluate their squad depth in the competitive arena.

Guided by manager Dessie Farrell, Dublin is poised to extend their dominance in the tournament, having claimed the O’Byrne Cup title an impressive ten times, including their latest conquest in 2022. However, Offaly, fresh from their recent victory over Laois propelled by the instrumental Dylan Hyland, poses a substantial challenge. Hyland’s exceptional performance in Offaly’s win against Dublin in the prior year’s O’Byrne Cup highlighted his remarkable prowess, contributing a notable 0-05 score.

The competition’s revamped format intensifies the stakes, eschewing the group stage phase for a straight knockout structure. With Offaly, six-time champions boasting their last title in 1998, aiming to disrupt the reigning champions’ stride, anticipation for this clash is at an all-time high.

Witness the clash between these titans live at Gracefield by securing your match tickets. The winner of this quarter-final spectacle will advance to face the victor between Wexford and Kildare in the semi-finals.

Team news for Dublin v Offaly

Announced before throw-in.

