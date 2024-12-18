NFL is Coming to Ireland

It’s the worst-kept secret in sports that the NFL has bold ambitions to grow gridiron beyond the heartlands of the United States.

Of course, the best way to do that is to bring the games to other locations. The NFL London Series now guarantees three games per year in the UK capital, and the league has also set up a base in Germany with a couple of regular season games. They are certainly popular, with tickets selling out in a matter of minutes in most cases.

Yet, what about the possibility of playing a game in Ireland, perhaps at the iconic Croke Park stadium? It is definitely on the cards, although it’s far from certain. Back in October, NFL boss Roger Goodell hinted that Ireland could host a game, suggesting it could even be as soon as the 2025 season. Nobody is getting too far ahead of themselves, but it is crucial to note that the suggestion of games in Ireland has created a lot of buzz on both sides of the Atlantic.

Irish fans have embraced the NFL

The popularity of the game has grown in Ireland in recent years. It’s nowhere near the level of Gaelic football and hurling, nor rugby, yet you can see a clear trajectory. There is growing coverage of the NFL in sports media, including from RTE. Games, at least those on at a decent hour, are often shown on televisions in bars. And certainly online, you’ll see Irish fans discussing everything from team tactics to the latest Super Bowl odds. The point, as such, is that there will be a core fanbase ready and waiting for the NFL to roll into town.

As mentioned, it’s not just on the Irish side where there is palpable excitement at the prospect of coming here. Several players have spoken of their hopes that it will happen, including players with Irish roots. Many teams have had training camps in Ireland down the years, so the players have had a chance to come over and experience Irish hospitality.

Steelers boss has Irish ties

Of course, there are also NFL teams with historic links to Ireland, and that includes the Pittsburgh Steelers. Owned by the Rooney Family, which, as the name suggests, came from Ireland, the Steelers have thus far held out on playing games abroad. There are several reasons for the Steelers’ refusal, including a desire to hold true to their fanbase. Yet, President Art Rooney has suggested that a game in Ireland might be enough to make him change his mind about taking the Steelers outside America for the first time.



Whether it’s the Steelers or someone else, the buzz would be incredible. Croke Park has, of course, hosted plenty of world-class sporting events before. Dublin itself should be well able to cope with the demands on infrastructure. Yet, hosting the NFL would also shine a light on Dublin as a sports city capable of hosting any major international event. Of course, as soccer fans are well aware, Dublin will be a host city for Euro 2028 in a few years’ time.

Again, though, we will have to wait to see what the decision is from the NFL, as well as the application process from the authorities at home. It should be worth remembering that Ireland is not the only place hoping to bring the thrills of American football to the local population. The NFL has a very strong hand in that respect. It knows that the sport is growing exponentially in some places, so it has no need to bring it to Ireland should the conditions not suit. But it looks like the will is there on both sides, suggesting an NFL game in Ireland could happen sooner rather than later.

