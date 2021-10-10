New York Jets @ Atlanta Falcons – Preview, Prediction & Key Battles

359 total views, 359 views today

Week 5 of the NFL season includes the first of 2 visits to Tottenham Stadium this year as the Atlanta technically host the New York Jets. Neither side have had the start they wanted, or maybe they did if a high end draft position is their aim, with both taking just the one win from their opening 4 games. What can the London audience look to get from these 2?

Key Battles:

Which Zach Wilson will turn up? The no. 2 overall pick this April, Zach Wilson’s beginning to life in the NFL has been a bit of a mixed bag. He had a very respectable opening against the Panthers but then the wheels came off the cart a bit in blowout losses to the Patriots and Broncos where he had a combined 0 TD’s and 6 picks over the 2 games. But he rallied back last week to help the Jets upset Tennessee and if he can build on that performance, the Jets have every chance of making it 2 wins in a row.

Can Kyle Pitts break out for Atlanta? Only 2 picks after Wilson in this years draft, the Falcons made waves of their own by taking, what is listed anyway, as a Tight End at 4. And while his opening 4 games haven’t exactly justified the pre-draft noise, the Falcons may be forced into getting him more involved this week due to injuries to receiver duo Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. Make no mistake, Pitts isn’t your average Tight End. He’s a receiver in a Tight End’s body and a match up nightmare. Now he has the perfect opportunity to show his worth.

Battle of the rookie Head Coaches: Arthur Smith and Robert Saleh are the 2 latest additions to the new wave of young hungry Head Coaches that the NFL has been trending towards since the emergence of Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Sean McDermott. But the NFL is an unforgiving environment and coaches don’t get a long time to learn on the job, they’re expected to produce quickly. This one is an intriguing battle with the defensive minded Robert Saleh going head to head with the more offensive based Smith. Neither will want to lose out to someone the mainstream NFL community would see as a close comparison.

Boylesports Betting:

Moneyline: New York 6/5 Atlanta 4/6

Over/Under: 45.5

Spread: Falcons -3

I really like 6/1 on Michael Carter to go for 100+ rushing yards and 1+ TD.

And early season surprise Cordarrelle Patterson is 14/1 to grab a TD in each half.

VERDICT: Very close one to call. I’m leaning towards the Jets. They’re coming off a good win, they’re healthier and I think this could be the game Michael Carter makes a name for himself. Jets by 6

