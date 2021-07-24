Olympic Boxing Results – Kurt Walker wins by unanimous decision

Kurt Walker was the first Irish boxer into the ring in Tokyo today, facing off against Spain’s Jose Quiles Brotons in the Men’s Featherweight (52-57kg) Round of 32 at the Kokugikan Arena. A powerful display from Walker saw him progress through, winning the fight by unanimous decision.

 

‘I’m so happy to be here, and so happy to get the win,”he said afterwards. “I’m feeling grateful. I was listening to the coaches and I knew I was going to win. It just went off a bit in the second round but that’s normal in the first fight, it’s good to have that type of thing behind me.’

 

Awaiting him in the next round is World Champion and number one seed, Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov from Uzbekistan.

