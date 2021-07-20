Boxers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine Are Team Ireland Flag Bearers

Team Ireland boxers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine will be the flag bearers for the Irish Olympians in Friday’s opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

For the first time ever, there can be two flag bearers from each nation – one male, one female.

The opening ceremony will begin at 12:00 pm Irish time and will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Boxing is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport, with 16 of the 31 Irish medals having been won by boxers.

The list of Irish Olympian boxing medallists includes the undisputed lightweight champion in women’s boxing, Katie Taylor and fellow Gold Medal winner Michael Carruth.

Brendan Irvine is competing in his second Olympic Games after taking part in Rio 2016 while Harrington is embarking on her first, and is going into the tournament as one of the top-seeded boxers in the lightweight (-60kg) category.

Speaking on her selection, Harrington said: “This means so much to me, to be able to represent not only myself as a person, but as a boxer, for boxing, for my family and for Ireland. It’s an amazing honour, there are so many athletes out here, and to be chosen as one of the flagbearers is absolutely fantastic.

“I can’t believe it really. Walking out there and realising I’m the flagbearer, it’s the start of the Olympic Games, and I’m at the pinnacle of our sport.”

Her teammate Irvine is also the boxing team captain, competing in the Flyweight category (-49kg).

“I know Brendy a long time now, and he is a fantastic person. He is what you call a leader; he leads the team.

“I’m so happy that it’s him out there with me. I just know we will be looking at each other and smiling. We will be feeling so proud, and I know his family and friends and community are quite like mine and everyone will be so proud of our achievements. I’m absolutely delighted.”

Almost half of the 116 Team Ireland athletes are currently residing in the Olympic village, as well as teams who are settling into the satellite venues.

Team Ireland action begins on Friday, with the rowers in action just ahead of the Opening Ceremony. The Olympic Games in Tokyo run from Friday, July 23rd – Sunday, August 8th, with 116 Irish athletes competing.

