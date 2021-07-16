Daily Talk Series ‘TMC Talks’ announced for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

By
James Hanly
-
0
0

Tokyo Media Centre has announced some of the speakers that will be featured on TMC Talks throughout their coverage of Tokyo 2020

The TMC Talks series has invited experts in sport, culture, and politics throughout the run of the show during the Olympic season.

TMC supports media outlets around the world in their coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Governor of Tokyo Koike Yuriko will be speaking almost every day that the Olympics Games are taking place.

Some of the experts in sport and culture announced are former Olympian, Naoko Imoto, and Japanese literature scholar, Robert Campbell.

Other speakers include Kathy Matsui, Yumiko Murakami, Yoshiharu Hoshino, and Ross Rowbury.

Subscribed TMC members will be able to submit questions for the speakers to answer. In order to have access to these talks, you will need to register on the TMC registration page.

Registering also allows you to read their twice-daily newsletter, view briefings of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and speak to an online concierge who will answer any of your Tokyo-related questions on coverage and photography.

The TMC webpage has more information along with photos, videos, data regarding Tokyo.

The series will announce more speakers in the coming days.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic opening ceremony will take place on Friday, 23rd July. The Paralympic Games will begin on Tuesday, 24th of August.

To see some of the athletes announced to be going to Tokyo 2020 with Team Ireland, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here