GPS monitoring of Olympic athletes, says CEO Muto

Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee CEO, Toshiro Muto has said that all athletes and media will be required to be GPS monitored

This system was put in place after the increase of the Covid-19 pandemic in the capital, Tokyo in recent months.

CEO Muto has said that they do not plan to track all the movements of the visitors but to trace them if any problems should occur.

Around 6,000 reporters visiting Japan for the Olympics must provide a list of the areas that they will visit for their first two weeks, such as venues and hotels.

The previously postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are set to start on the 23rd of July.

GPS tracking will be done by using smartphone technology to make sure the media do not leave given routes.

In a press conference, Mr. Muto said: “Using GPS, if they go to places outside their planned destinations, that would become very apparent.

“If they go places they’re not supposed to, we are definitely concerned that it would heighten the risk.”

50 days before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, the head of the organising committee has insisted that the games will go ahead as planned. #sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) June 3, 2021

Japan is expected to host over 11,000 athletes at this year’s games.

Overseas supporters will also not be allowed to attend the competition.

Reporters have been advised to stay in prebooked hotels instead of private accomadation.

Athletes will be tested daily for the virus as health concerns are a priority for the Organising Committee.

“Given the current state of the pandemic, I think this is a tolerable restriction on activities,” added Muto.

List of Irish athletes qualified for the 2021 Olympic Games https://t.co/k7G5dMPH3V #olympics — SportsMediaIRELAND (@SportsMediaIRE) June 8, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com