IOC name Olympic Refugee team for Tokyo 2020

The International Olympic Committee has named 29 athletes across 12 sports to take part as the Refugee team at the Games in Japan in late July
The IOC has been sending a refugee team to the Olympics since 2016. They walk underneath the Olympic flag as the second nation, behind Greece, during the opening ceremony.
The number of athletes has increased from 10 five years ago. The athletes this year have originated from countries such as Afghanistan, Cameroon, Iraq, Syria, and Venezuela.
Kenyan, Tegla Loroupe will lead the team during this year as the Chef de Mission.
IOC President Thomas Bach has said: “I speak on behalf of the entire Olympic Movement when I say that we cannot wait to meet you in person and to see you compete in Tokyo.
“When you, the IOC Refugee Olympic Team and the athletes from the National Olympic Committees from all over the globe, finally come together in Tokyo on 23 July, it will send a powerful message of solidarity, resilience, and hope to the world.
“You are an integral part of our Olympic community, and we welcome you with open arms.”
The team will be battling for medals in events such as athletics, badminton, boxing, and canoeing.
This team is not to be confused with independent athletes who do not represent a nation.
Different journey. Same dream.
We are the @Tokyo2020 IOC Refugee Olympic Team! 💪#RefugeeOlympicTeam #WithRefugees #StrongerTogether@Refugees | @Olympics pic.twitter.com/o3EWuiY6pO
— Refugee Olympic Team (@RefugeesOlympic) June 8, 2021
The Refugee Olympic Team
Angelina Nadai Lohalith – Athletics
Dorian Keletela – Athletics
Jamal Abdelmaji Eisa Mohammed – Athletics
James Chienjiek Nyang – Athletics
Paulo Amotun Lokoro – Athletics
Rose Nathike Likonyen – Athletics
Tachlowini Gabriyesos – Athletics
Aram Mahmoud – Badminton
Eldric Samuel Sella Rodriguez – Boxing
Wessam Salamana – Boxing
Saeis Fazloula – Canoe
Ahmad Badreddin Wais – Cycling
Masomah Ali Zada – Cycling
Hamoon Derafshipour – Karate
Wael Shueb – Karate
Ahmad Alikaj – Judo
Javad Mahjoub – Judo
Muna Dahouk – Judo
Nigara Shaheen – Judo
Popole Misenga – Judo
Sandra Aldass – Judo
Luna Solomon – Shooting
Alaa Maso – Swimming
Yusra Mardini – Swimming
Abdullah Sediqi – Taekwondo
Dina Pouryounes Langeroudi – Taekwondo
Kimia Alizadeh Zenozi – Taekwondo
Cyrille Fagat Tchatchet II – Weightlifting
Aker Al Obaidi – Wrestling