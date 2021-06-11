IOC name Olympic Refugee team for Tokyo 2020

James Hanly
The International Olympic Committee has named 29 athletes across 12 sports to take part as the Refugee team at the Games in Japan in late July

The IOC has been sending a refugee team to the Olympics since 2016. They walk underneath the Olympic flag as the second nation, behind Greece, during the opening ceremony.

The number of athletes has increased from 10 five years ago. The athletes this year have originated from countries such as Afghanistan, Cameroon, Iraq, Syria, and Venezuela.

Kenyan, Tegla Loroupe will lead the team during this year as the Chef de Mission.

IOC President Thomas Bach has said: “I speak on behalf of the entire Olympic Movement when I say that we cannot wait to meet you in person and to see you compete in Tokyo.

“When you, the IOC Refugee Olympic Team and the athletes from the National Olympic Committees from all over the globe, finally come together in Tokyo on 23 July, it will send a powerful message of solidarity, resilience, and hope to the world.

“You are an integral part of our Olympic community, and we welcome you with open arms.”

The team will be battling for medals in events such as athletics, badminton, boxing, and canoeing.

This team is not to be confused with independent athletes who do not represent a nation.

 

The Refugee Olympic Team

Angelina Nadai Lohalith – Athletics

Dorian Keletela – Athletics

Jamal Abdelmaji Eisa Mohammed – Athletics

James Chienjiek Nyang – Athletics

Paulo Amotun Lokoro – Athletics

Rose Nathike Likonyen – Athletics

Tachlowini Gabriyesos – Athletics

Aram Mahmoud – Badminton

Eldric Samuel Sella Rodriguez – Boxing

Wessam Salamana – Boxing

Saeis Fazloula – Canoe

Ahmad Badreddin Wais – Cycling

Masomah Ali Zada – Cycling

Hamoon Derafshipour – Karate

Wael Shueb – Karate

Ahmad Alikaj – Judo

Javad Mahjoub – Judo

Muna Dahouk – Judo

Nigara Shaheen – Judo

Popole Misenga – Judo

Sandra Aldass – Judo

Luna Solomon – Shooting

Alaa Maso – Swimming

Yusra Mardini – Swimming

Abdullah Sediqi – Taekwondo

Dina Pouryounes Langeroudi – Taekwondo

Kimia Alizadeh Zenozi – Taekwondo

Cyrille Fagat Tchatchet II – Weightlifting

Aker Al Obaidi – Wrestling

 

