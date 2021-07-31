Olympic Sailing: 49ers bow out on a high

1 total views, 1 views today

Ireland’ two last sailors, Sean Waddilove and Robert Dickson, competed in this morning’s 49er Men’s Race 10, 11 and 12 in Fujisawa

The Irish pair came in this morning needing a miracle to progress to the medal race. After having two of their races disqualified for using a harness that was 90g too heavy, they had an overall ranking of 14th.

In 27 degree heat, 71 percent humidity and nine knots of wind, they needed to climb four more places in the rankings.

Although the odds were against them, Dickson and Waddilive were prepare to show the Olympics their true class.

After a delayed start, the Irish men went out and finished third in race 10, only beaten by the Croatian and German pairs.

They were not so lucky in the second race of the day as many of the underperforming countries brought back their form. In race 11, Dickson and Waddilove completed the circuit in 17th.

Going into the final race of their Olympics, they knew that the medal race was out of their grasp. This did not disparage the team as they pulled out their ‘A’ game.

They dominated the entire race and cross the finish line in first. This gave them an overall finishing rank of 13th.

Sadly, if they were not disqualified from race from good finishes in race six and seven, then they would have qualified for the final medal race.

Although they did not qualify for the final, both young sailors are under the age of 25 and will have bright futures ahead of themselves in sailing.

With a little more experience and training, these two will be a big prospect for the Paris Olympics in three years time.

