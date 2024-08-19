Mickey Harte Appointed New Joint Manager of Offaly Senior Football Team

Legendary Manager Mickey Harte Joins Offaly on Three-Year Term

Mickey Harte, the renowned three-time All-Ireland winner and former manager of Tyrone, Louth, and Derry, is set to take on the role of joint manager for the Offaly senior football team. Harte will co-manage the team alongside current manager Declan Kelly under a three-year contract.

Offaly GAA Endorses Harte’s Appointment

The Offaly GAA Football Management Review Committee has recommended Harte’s appointment, which has been endorsed by the management committee. The final approval will be given during the upcoming full county board meeting. Michael Duignan, chairperson of Offaly GAA, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointment:

“I am delighted Mickey has come on board with Declan as joint manager of the Offaly senior football team. His genuine interest in Offaly GAA and his wealth of experience is what I feel Offaly football needs right now.”

Harte Looks Forward to New Challenge

Mickey Harte, reflecting on his new role, stated:

“I am really looking forward to working with Declan and the players over the next three years. I am very aware of the history and tradition of Offaly football and believe there is huge potential within the county. I am really excited to work with Declan and the players to get the best out of the footballers in both the league championship in 2025.”

Declan Kelly Welcomes Collaboration with Harte

Declan Kelly, who will continue as joint manager, sees this partnership as a major boost for Offaly football:

“This is great news for Offaly football and Offaly GAA in general. I look forward to working closely with Mickey. He has had huge success over the years and we hope to emulate that in the not too distant future.”

Mickey Harte’s Impressive Legacy

Mickey Harte recently stepped down as manager of the Derry senior footballers after leading them to an Allianz Football League Division 1 title and an All-Ireland quarter-final. Prior to his stint with Derry, Harte managed Louth, where he secured back-to-back promotions and guided the team to a Leinster final appearance.

Harte is most famous for his time with Tyrone, where he managed from 2003 to 2020, securing three All-Ireland titles, six Ulster titles, and one NFL title. After a challenging championship campaign with Derry, Harte announced his resignation in July and expressed his interest in continuing his management career during his punditry work with BBC. Now, he steps back into inter-county management with Offaly, who are set to compete in Division 3 next year.