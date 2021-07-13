Olympics Schedule Wednesday July 28th – Irish Athletes Timetable

Here is the schedule for the Irish athletes competing in the Olympics on Wednesday, July 28th.
All times are Irish Standard Time.
Rowing (00:30-03:40)
Men’s Double Sculls Finals A and B – Ronan Byrne, Phillip Doyle, Daire Lynch (Reserve)
Women’s Four Final A – Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh, Tara Hanlon (Reserve)
Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals A/B – Sanita Puspure
Rugby (03:00-06:00, 08:30-11:00)
Men’s Placing 11-12
Men’s Placing 9-10
Men’s Placing 5-8 (2 matches)
Men’s Semi-finals (2 matches)
08:30
Men’s Placing 7-8
Men’s Placing 5-6
Men’s Bronze Medal Match
Men’s Gold Medal Match
Hockey (02:00 – 05:45)
Women’s Pool A, Germany vs Ireland
Swimming (02:30 – 05:05, 11:00-13:30)
Men’s 200m Butterfly Final – Brendan Hyland
Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final – Ellen Walshe
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final – Brendan Hyland, Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Shane Ryan.
11:00
Women’s 200m Breaststroke Heats – Mona McSharry
Boxing (03:00 – 06:45, 09:00-12:45)
Women’s Feather (54-57kg) QuarterFinal – Michaela Walsh
Women’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Aoife O’Rourke
Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Kurt Walker
Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Emmet Brennan
09:00
Cycling (03:30-09:40)
Men’s Individual Time Trial – Nicholas Roche
Sailing (04:00-10:00)
49er men – Robert Dickson, Seán Waddilove
Equestrian (09:30-13:25)
Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle – Heike Holstein with Sambuca
Golf (23:30-08:00)
Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1 – Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy
To see a list of all qualified Irish athletes going to the Olympics, click here.
For in-depth profiles of each Irish athlete at the Olympics, click here.