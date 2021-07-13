Olympics Schedule Wednesday July 28th – Irish Athletes Timetable

tokyo 2020 olympics

Here is the schedule for the Irish athletes competing in the Olympics on Wednesday, July 28th.

All times are Irish Standard Time.

Rowing (00:30-03:40)

Men’s Double Sculls Finals A and B – Ronan Byrne, Phillip Doyle, Daire Lynch (Reserve)

Women’s Four Final A – Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh, Tara Hanlon (Reserve)

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals A/B – Sanita Puspure

Rugby (03:00-06:00, 08:30-11:00)

Men’s Placing 11-12

Men’s Placing 9-10

Men’s Placing 5-8 (2 matches)

Men’s Semi-finals (2 matches)

08:30

Men’s Placing 7-8

Men’s Placing 5-6

Men’s Bronze Medal Match

Men’s Gold Medal Match

Hockey (02:00 – 05:45) 

Women’s Pool A, Germany vs Ireland

Swimming (02:30 – 05:05, 11:00-13:30)

Men’s 200m Butterfly Final – Brendan Hyland

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final – Ellen Walshe

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final – Brendan Hyland, Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Shane Ryan.

11:00

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Heats  – Mona McSharry

Boxing (03:00 – 06:45, 09:00-12:45)

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) QuarterFinal – Michaela Walsh

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Aoife O’Rourke

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Kurt Walker

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Emmet Brennan

09:00

Cycling (03:30-09:40)

Men’s Individual Time Trial – Nicholas Roche

Sailing (04:00-10:00)

49er men – Robert Dickson, Seán Waddilove

Equestrian (09:30-13:25) 

Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle – Heike Holstein with Sambuca

Golf (23:30-08:00) 

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1 – Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy

To see a list of all qualified Irish athletes going to the Olympics, click here.

For in-depth profiles of each Irish athlete at the Olympics, click here.

