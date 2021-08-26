Paralympic Cycling:

Team Ireland had two more athletes taking to the Velodrome this morning in Tokyo hoping to improve on Richael Timothy’s performance yesterday

Ireland’s cycling action began early in the morning at 02:00 Irish Time.

Katie-George Dunleavy, Eve McCrystal – Women’s B 1000m Time Trial

Dunleavy piloted by McCrystal went in the final three heats of the women’s time trial. They were looking to push out one of the top three spots all held by members of Team GB but this would be a tough proposition for the usual endurance cyclist.

The pair began their first of four lung-bursting laps with good speed, keeping the bike straight and hugging the line well.

At the halfway point they were two seconds off the leaders with a lot of work to do. After a final push, they finish the one-kilometer race in 1:09.044. The pair managed an average speed of 52.141 km/hr throughout the race.

This heartbreakingly left Dunleavy in fourth place at the time, just outside of medal contention, just over two seconds behind the leader.

The pair ultimately finished in sixth place overall, just over a second longer than the medal times. The Netherlands ‘ Larissa Klaasen took gold while Team GB’s Aileen McGlynn took silver and Belgium’s Griet Hoet got bronze.

Ronan Grimes – Men’s C4-5 1000m Time Trial

 

