Peter Queally: ‘Bellator 270 title fight in Dublin is a dream come true’

Peter Queally has said that his upcoming lightweight title fight at Bellator 270 against Patricky Pitbull is a dream come true.

Queally and Patricky headline the upcoming Bellator card on Friday, November 5 in Dublin’s 3Arena and the Waterford native is looking forward to a battle.

The Irishman beat Patricky in May earlier this year when a doctor’s stoppage brought an end to their initial bout after two rounds.

The lightweight belt was recently vacated by Patricky’s older brother, Patricio, and the fight in Dublin was upgraded as a result.

Queally looks forward to fighting in front of his home fans for the belt – the fight is the biggest to ever be staged in Dublin.

“It’s just a dream come true,” the 34-year-old said at today’s pre-fight press conference. “It’s 12/13 years of work that’s finally coming to fruition. I’m very, very proud of myself – that’s all I can say about it. I’m just very, very proud of myself to have got here.”

‘The Showstopper’ has underlined his hopes for the fight to turn into a war so he can see how much Patricky can take inside five rounds.

“I’m here for a fight – like a real fight,” Queally said. “I will not be shooting for takedowns, I can guarantee you that.

“I will not be trying to score points – I won’t be doing any of this. I’m in here to fight him. I want this to be a war.

“I want this to be horrible for both of us because no one can beat me in this kind of fight. This is my plan – just to make this absolutely disgusting for the two of us and let him break and see how much he can take.”

Bellator 270 takes place in Dublin’s 3Arena on Friday, November 5th. The preliminary card begins at 5:30 pm GMT, with the main card starting at 9 pm GMT.

