Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker went the distance in their UFC fight at Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Poirier started the fight rather slow but Hooker took control in the opening few rounds. However, Poirier turned the fight around to turn the fight in his way. Poirier record now stands at 26-6, while Hooker is 20-9. Mike Perry was also in action on the night with his girlfriend the only person in his corner. He out pointed Mickey Gall to win his 14th fight.

Speaking after the fight Poirier said, “I could have been a little bit sharper,” “I didn’t get out of the way of a few shots. It’s not that I disrespected Dan’s power, but I stayed in the pocket too long. I landed a couple of good ones that were making his head snap back and I thought I was maybe stealing the rounds but I could do better than that.”

In other fights, Maurice Green overcame Gian Villante. Green won by submission via arm triangle in Round 3. Brendan Allen beat Kyle Daukaus via unanimous decision on points, 29-28, 29-27, 30-27. All three rounds went in favour of Allen. Takashi Sato didn’t take long to see off Jason Witt by TKO. Sato taking just 44 seconds of Round 1 to win. Julian Erosa had a very good win over Sean Woodson via submission after 2.44 of round 3 in their bout.

The preliminary fights seen Khama Worthy beat Luis Pena by submission (guillotine) after 2 minutes 53 second of round 3. Tanner Boser also had a good win Philipe Lins via TKO after 2 minutes 42 seconds of Round 1. Kay Hansen beat Jinh Yu Frey by submission (arm bar) in round 2 in their fight, while Youssef Zala defeated Jordan Griffin by unanimous decision winning 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 in a tight match.