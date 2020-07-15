A revised schedule for the 2020 Unibet Premier League has been confirmed, which will see the tournament resume in August with six nights played behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions, the planned double-header at Rotterdam Ahoy will not take place in 2020, along with the scheduled league nights in Birmingham, Belfast, Leeds and Berlin.

Six replacement nights, including Judgement Night which will see one player eliminated from the competition, will take place behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena from August 25-30.

The 2020 Unibet Premier League is then scheduled to continue with the remaining four league nights in Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield, before the top four players contest the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on its revised date of October 22.

Ticket holders for five venues cancelled in 2020 (Birmingham, Belfast, Leeds, Berlin and the Thursday night in Rotterdam) will have their tickets automatically transferred for the same seat at the 2021 event at the same venue. All remaining tickets for these events are available from venue Box Offices. The 2021 Premier League schedule, including venues and dates, is listed below.

Any fans wishing to receive a refund must apply to their point of purchase (the Box Office where they bought their tickets) before 1700 BST on Friday July 31 (Friday August 14 in Rotterdam). Ticket holders for the Berlin night who purchased tickets through Affilitix can see details of the German government’s voucher scheme at https://www.pdc-europe.tv/de/beantrage-deinen-gutschein (German) or https://www.pdc-europe.tv/voucher/ (English).

Ticket holders for the Wednesday night at Rotterdam Ahoy (September 9) will be automatically refunded as that show will not take place in 2021.

Tickets for the 2020 Premier League event at The O2, London will be automatically transferred to the Play-Offs on October 22, NOT to the May 2021 date.

Tickets for the 2020 nights in Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and London remain on sale.

For the six venues already played in 2020 (Aberdeen, Nottingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Exeter and Liverpool), as well as Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield, Brighton and London, tickets for their 2021 Premier League nights will go on sale later in the year. Details will be advertised at pdc.tv/tickets once finalised.

2020 Unibet Premier League

Revised Schedule – At July 15 2020

Night 7 – Tuesday August 25, Milton Keynes

Night 8 – Wednesday August 26, Milton Keynes

Judgement Night – Thursday August 27, Milton Keynes

Night 10 – Friday August 28, Milton Keynes

Night 11 – Saturday August 29, Milton Keynes

Night 12 – Sunday August 30, Milton Keynes

Night 13 – Thursday September 17, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Night 14 – Thursday September 24, The Manchester Arena

Night 15 – Thursday October 1, The Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Night 16 – Thursday October 15, The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Play-Offs – Thursday October 22, The O2, London

LiveScores Now Available at LoveGAA.com