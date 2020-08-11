Selby progresses to World Championship semi-finals

Mark Selby has progressed to the World Snooker Championship semi-finals. Selby said he doubted whether he would return to the one table setup at the Crucible in Sheffield after he defeated Neil Robertson 12-7.

Selby held a healthy overnight lead. He moved one frame away from the win when he recorded a break of 91. He had a break of 56 in the next frame only to miss a red, Robertson took control and won the frame. The Aussie won the next two frames, however, he missed an easy enough black which allowed thee Jester from Leicester back in to take the frame and the match.

Selby said following the win, “Over the last 12 to 18 months I was questioning myself. I had got so used to winning tournaments then when I wasn’t winning tournaments it became very damaging to my confidence”. “I was happy with my performance against Neil. I felt if I got a chance I could score, and my safety play was back up with how it was a few years ago”. Robertson was obviously disappointed with the defeat and said, “It was a really tough game and apart from three or four frames in the match, every frame came down to the final few reds or the colours. “Mark’s defensive safety was absolutely unbelievable. He didn’t let up really and I think he got his game plan spot-on over over the two days”.

In other games 2019 World Champion Judd Trump exited the championship after a 13-9 defeat to Kyron Wilson. In fact, it comes as no surprise given that no returning champion has yet to win back to titles since 1977. Trump reduced the gap down to two frames having registered three 50+ breaks in four frames. However, Kyron moved just a frame away after winning frame 21 with two visits. Then came a break of 104 to round of a fantastic win.

Five time World Champion Ronnie O’Sullivan levelled proceedings in his game with Mark Williams. The Rocket pegging back the Welsh man to level the game 8-8. O’Sullivan trailed Williams 7-2 at one period in the game, but won four frames on he bounce to edge his way back into contention.

