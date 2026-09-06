Shane Sweetnam & Coriaan Van Klapscheut Z win $500,000 Grand Prix

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam aboard Coriaan Van Klapscheut Z triumphed in the $500,000 first Grand Prix of Major League Show Jumping Season 6 in Toronto, Canada, last night.

With a total of 30 combinations taking on the Juilherme Jorge-designed 1.60m course in the 5* Kubota Grand Prix, the triple combination late in the track caused problems for a number of the competitors.

Colombia’s Ilan Bluman and Acajou set the standard when they produced the first clear round in 80.85 seconds. By midway in the class, they were the only combination qualified for the second round jump-off.

Shane Sweetnam and Coriaan Van Klapscheut Z were the next to leave every fence intact, with the Irish combination jumping clear, and stopping the clock in 78.66 seconds to force a jump-off.

American Kent Farrington and Descartes SR produced the third clear round, setting up a three-horse jump-off from the original field of 30 starters.

Jump-Off

Sweetnam and Coriaan Van Klapscheut Z stopped the clock in 39.08 seconds to take control of the class and put the pressure on Farrington.

With Farrington still to come as the final combination in the jump-off, Sweetnam knew there would be little room for error.

“It’s something I’m always trying to figure out, as I finish second to Kent a lot” recounted Sweetnam after winning the 5* competition.

The US rider returned with Toronto history on his side. A Grand Prix winner in Season 3, the World No. 2 entered the ring with a chance to add another title to his record.

Last to challenge Sweetnam’s time, Farrington and Descartes SR had the pace to take the lead, but the penultimate fence came down. Four faults left the pair in second, Farrington’s third consecutive runner-up finish in the Toronto Grand Prix.

Shane Sweetnam was delighted with Coriaan Van Klapscheut Z’s performance as he is still early in his 5* Grand Prix career.

“This is only his second 5* Grand Prix and the last one he did was in Monterrey (MLSJ Finals), which he was also clear in” said Sweetnam of his mount.

With Sweetnam and Coriaan Van Klapscheut Z securing the opening Grand Prix win of Season 6, the League will now move to Traverse City, Michigan, USA, for Leg 2, September 10- 12.

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