Tipperary’s Denis Lynch was runner-up in the €100,000 Grand Prix at Grimaud in the Côte d’Azur region of France last Sunday with the 13-year-old stallion Cristello.

With 15 of the 45 starters making it through to the second round jump-off, the Irish combination produced an excellent clear round against the clock to finish just 0.26 of a second behind Belgian winner Niels Bruynseels with Gancia De Muze.

It was the second time in 24 hours that Lynch and Cristello had finished as runners-up, having also taken second place in Saturday’s 1m50 competition at the same venue.

Wexford’s Harry Allen was best of the Irish in the two-star Grand Prix at Bonheiden in Belgium. He partnered Guinness to fourth place after lowering a single fence in the jump-off. Victory went to Dutchman Johnny Pals with Fernando.

