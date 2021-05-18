Francis Connors takes Round 1 of Mervue Equine Leinster Summer Tour

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
0
2
Francis Connors and Luxtapose took the honours at Barnadown. Credit: Horse Sport Ireland.

Francis Connor’s dominated the recent first round of the 1.35m Mervue Equine Leinster Tour at Barnadown, a class which produced 21 double clear rounds from 85 combinations.

The Waterford rider took first and second place in what was a very competitive class.

Early to go in the competition, Connors delivered a clear with Luxtapose, in a time of 32.98 seconds. This was the winning time in the €2,000 class. The winner, Luxapose, is a ten-year-old gelding by Lux Z and out of the Cruising sired dam, Coosan Lass.

Returning with Rossa Lough Derg, he was almost four seconds slower when clocking 36.44 seconds. The time, however, was good enough for the runner-up spot. Rossa Lough Derg is an eight-year-old mare by Luidam and out of Cruising Lough Derg.

Jason Foley partnered Killossery Krescendo to a clear in 36.45 seconds, with the eight-year-old by Indoctro out of Killossery Kruisette, taking third place.

Slotting into fourth place was Jenny Rankin on Hey Jude, clear in 36.70 seconds. This Belgian bred gelding is by Ugano Sitte and is out of Athena van de Donkhoeve.

A clear from Madeline Roberts Allen and her own Celah Sue De Rialfo Z in 36.89 seconds proved good enough for fifth place.

Completing the top six line-up was Wicklow’s Brendan Murphy and PNP Rocco, when they crossed the line in 38.06 seconds.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here