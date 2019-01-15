Sports Betting vs Online Casino: The Biggest Differences

Nowadays, different forms of gambling are becoming more and more popular worldwide. Thanks to the advancements in mobile technologies, we can place a bet on the go via smartphone, regardless of our location.

The two most common types of gambling at the moment are sports betting and online casinos. We are often asked the question which one is better of the two. The answer is not an easy one, as both of them have their advantages and disadvantages that can apply to different players.

Therefore, we’ve decided to present you with the biggest differences between them and help you out with the choice.

Sports Betting Odds vs Casino House Edge

The way of placing your bets and calculating your wins is significantly different between sports betting and casino betting.

When it comes to casino betting, the casino has a mathematical advantage over the wagering players, called the house edge. This means that, in the long run, the casino will always win more than the player. However, there is still a high chance that a fortunate gambler will have a lucky streak and win tons of money.

On the other hand, the odds in sports betting are calculated according to the probability that a certain outcome is going to happen. However, there is a sum reserved for the betting operation here as well, referred to by the players as “the vig.” Therefore, you are always paying more than what you are actually wagering on a football match or a horserace.

Availability of Bets

This is one of the major differences between sports betting and casino betting. Sports betting is not available 24/7, and you can place a bet on your favorite team only when they are playing a game. These games are sometimes played often, but sometimes they are a rarity. Therefore, bettors are usually forced to place bets on matches in less popular leagues which they are not so familiar with.

On the other hand, casino betting is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Casino games do not depend on any real-world circumstances; for example, you can play roulette online on Mega Casino even during the wee hours.

The Variety and Choice Differences

There are big differences when it comes to the variety of bets between sports betting and casino betting, but they are not so different in terms of the number of choices.

For example, if you prefer sports betting, nowadays you can place bets on any professional sport out there and all top leagues in each sport. Moreover, some bookmakers let you place bets on sports and sports leagues that you might have never heard of. If you do not like sports, you can place bets on politics, public affairs, celebrities, and even predict the date of the end of the world.

If you have a knack for casino betting, your choices are not limited either. You can play online slot machines & games, poker, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, keno, bingo, lottery, scratch cards, wheel of fortune, and a lot more. It’s highly unlikely that you will ever get bored with these games.

How Difficult Is It to Get Started?

Getting started is probably the biggest difference which you might experience when it comes to these two types of gambling.

If you want to be successful at sports betting, you need to know a lot about sports beforehand. If you don’t have enough knowledge about the subject, there’s going to be a steep learning curve before you can start winning bets on a regular basis. You need to learn a lot about sports leagues, teams, players, sports rules, relationships, transfers, and so on, to be able to place a proper bet and win a significant amount of money.

On the other hand, getting started with casino betting is incredibly easy. You can start playing a slot game in a matter of seconds, and, if you’re lucky enough, you may win the jackpot. However, there are some games which rely on a combination of skills and luck. One of the games of this type is poker where you need to learn the rules and master them before you start winning hands.

Conclusion

Apparently, there are some major differences between sports betting and casino betting. The idea behind this article was not to come to a conclusion which of the two is better, as the choice entirely depends on the needs and preferences of individual players. However, if you still do not know which type of betting you would like to practice, this article gives you an insight into the main differences between the two most popular types, so that you can make an informed decision more easily.