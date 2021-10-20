Sri Lanka v Ireland – Preview, Squads, Where To Watch

8 total views, 8 views today

Ireland play Sri Lanka on Wednesday, October 20 in the second of three games in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup group stage.

Both sides won their first games in Group A and will be aiming to continue their strong starts and put one foot into the Super 12.

Ireland dismantled the Netherlands courtesy of some fantastic bowling – Curtis Campher took four wickets in four balls and the ever-consistent Mark Adair got three of his own.

The target of 106 was light work for the Irish as they surpassed it with 29 balls left to win their first match of this year’s T20 World Cup.

At a press conference on Monday night, Head Coach Graham Ford said: “On Sri Lanka, probably about half the squad I know pretty well, and the coach I know very well.

“We know they are going to be a very competitive and energetic unit – they have had previous successes in this format in previous years and previous T20 World Cups.

“So, it will be a huge game for us, but I think it will be a really exciting challenge – we’ll focus on going out and really enjoying this opportunity.”

Sri Lanka did not even need 75% of their overs to be victorious over Namibia in their first game.

The Namibians managed only 96 runs in the T20 World Cup debut before the tenth wicket in the final over.

The 2014 T20 World Champions reached triple digits after 13.3 overs to end the match early.

Maheesh Theekshana led the team with three wickets while Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Avishka Fernando went unbeaten at-bat to seal the win.

“They have a special group – and have some players that can do some unorthodox stuff – but our lads have a lot of information on them, and at the end of the day, it will be all about how we play on the day.

“We pitched up against the Netherlands with a real positive energy and commitment, and if we bring that again on Wednesday then we give ourselves a good chance.”

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya De Silva, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Perera, Maheesh Theekshana.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Joshua Little, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Benjamin White, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Where To Watch

The match will start at 3 pm and will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket – coverage begins at 2:30 pm.

You can keep track of the live score on the ICC website and Cricket Ireland will provide Twitter updates throughout the match.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com