The pride of Bray Katie Taylor looks set for a rematch with Delfine Persoon. The fight although not confirmed will be a rematch of the 2019 bout between the pair, a fight which Taylor won.

The rematch with Persoon looks inevitable with the boxers promoter Eddie Hearn tweeting a link to the Persoon fight last summer, under which Katie Taylor commented “Let’s Go”. Taylor has already been confirmed on the same card as Dillian Whyte v Alex Povetkin on August 22nd. However, her opponent has yet to be announced for this. Katie who was a gold medalist at the London Olympics in 2012 was also due to fight Amanda Serrano in May, however, the deal and arrangement fell through.

Speaking to Sky Sports Eddie Hearn said, “We are working hard on the Taylor versus Persoon rematch for August 22,”. He continued, “Katie wants the biggest fights out there and when [Amanda] Serrano pulled out, Katie immediately asked about the Persoon rematch”. “The first fight was one of the best I’ve ever seen live and as a fan I would love to see it again. Whyte versus Povetkin and Taylor versus Persoon 2 is an epic double header – let’s see if we can get it done.”

Eddie Hearn has said in a recent interview that he and his team have made three offers to Persoon for the fight.” We’ve made three offers to Delfine Persoon. It’s close, it’s close.” Hearn continued, “It’s a much bigger fight because of the controversy from the first fight,”.

He said,” Katie Taylor is a legacy fight. When you look at the world, the only thing I can guarantee Katie Taylor if we can get Persoon over the line is, we can do it now. Can we do it in October or November? I don’t know. But I know we’ve got a slot in August. I think she’ll be up for it.”

