Katie Taylor will fight Amanda Serrano on May 2nd. It will be the biggest fight of the Bray Boxers professional to date.

The fight itself will be on the same card as the Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin in the heavyweight division. The news was confirmed on Friday by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing on social media. In a tweet Matchroom Boxing said, “The biggest female fight of all time!! #TaylorSerrano lands on May 2nd – undisputed champ v 7 division champion – huge respect to both giving the fans what we want”.

The biggest female fight of all time!! #TaylorSerrano lands on May 2nd – undisputed champ v 7 division champion – huge respect to both giving the fans what we want!!! 🇮🇪🇵🇷 @skysportsboxing @manchesterarena @loudibella #WhytePovetkin pic.twitter.com/OlhCluw1SM — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 6, 2020

That certainly will now guarantee Taylor a significant pay day. However, the fight will not be on free to air, meaning if you want to watch the fight you will have to pay for it through the box office. Serrano from Puerto Rico is a tough teak opponent here record is impeccable. From 40 fights she has 38 wins, 28 KO’s and 1 loss. The 31 year old currently holds the WBO and WBC Featherweight titles.

The fight will take place at the Manchester Arena. Taylor will put her 4 belts on the line also. Taylor has fought Cindy Serrano, a sister of Amanda, the Bray woman came out on top 100-90 on all three judges scorecards. Serrano has already begin to start stirring the fight. Just last month speaking to Sirius XM she said Taylor is an “average fighter”. She continued, “She’s an average woman, she’s a girl. I mean, my trainer, Jordan (Maldonado), saw it when she was in there with my sister”.