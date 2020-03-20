It is easy to see why so many people in Ireland and all around the world love sports, whether this is football, rugby, horse racing, tennis or any other type of sport.

Something is thrilling about watching live sport, particularly when it is a team/player that you support, and you get to see them triumph. Of course, sport is not always on, but there are lots of activities that you can enjoy, which will provide a similar thrill and help you to fill the time until the next sporting fixture. Read on for a few fun activities that any sports lover will enjoy.

Video Games

Video games are one of the most exciting and thrilling activities that you can do from the comfort of your own home as they are so engaging and immersive. Additionally, there are many excellent sports video games for practically every sport, so it is a great way to engage in the sport yourself, whether you are playing online against your friends or against the computer.

Exercise

Exercise is hugely important for health, and it is something which most sports enthusiasts will enjoy, particularly if you are playing a competitive sport. Getting in good shape can give you a greater appreciation for the athletes that you watch on TV, but it will also help you to feel happier, healthier and more confident in your life.

Online Betting

Online betting can bring a similar thrill to watching or playing live sport as you get the highs of winning contrasted with the lows of a defeat. You can bet on all kinds of different sports and other activities with online betting websites too so it is easy to find something to bet on and you can do this no matter where you are (provided you have an internet connection).

Chess

It may not be as pulsating as watching an end-to-end rugby match, but many sports fans find that chess is a terrific activity which has more similarities to the sport than you might initially think. This is because chess is a game that is all about strategy, reading your opponent and reacting – these are all key in most sports and can give you a greater appreciation for a win through tactics.

Reading

Reading is an enjoyable hobby for many reasons, and it is one which any sports lover can enjoy because there is so much to read in books, magazines and online. This might include match previews and reviews, tactical information, interviews, biographies, analysis or anything else related to your favourite sport.

Blogging

Following this, you could also start your own sports blog where you share your own content with the world and encourage conversation with your readers. This can be a fun way to share your thoughts with the world and engage with fellow sports fans online.

These are a few suggestions for activities that any sports lover will enjoy when there isn’t a sport to watch. They all have close ties to competitive sport and could help you to get more from your favourite sports while giving you another hobby to enjoy.