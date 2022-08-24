The Irish Cream of the Crop: The Best Combat Stars

3 total views, 3 views today

Ireland has produced some of the toughest fighters in the world. Whether it’s the world of MMA, boxing, or wrestling, the world of combat sports has a few Irish fighters that have made their mark. The luck of the Irish combined with hours upon hours of training and skill has made these fighters what they are.

The best combat stars of Ireland are easy to pinpoint. These are fighters that have made a name for themselves through hard work and grit. So just like a stiff combination of jab-cross, it’s time for the best Irish combat stars you’ll come across:

Katie Taylor

The Bray Bomber isn’t the kind of girl you’re looking to get angry with. After all, Katie had big things early in her career. She was not your average amateur because she had a lot of wins under her belt. Fast forward to today, and you have a professional boxer with an unblemished record.

She has hammered down every opponent she has faced. In other words, she has won 21 fights out of the 21 she fought. Moreover, she has won 6 of those fights by knockout. In short, Katie Taylor is a professional boxer with a lot more fights to go as she’s looking to go down as one of the greatest female boxers.

Becky Lynch

When it comes to combat sports, wrestling seems to get pushed aside. But when you have Becky Lynch in the ring, wrestling is hard to ignore. She made a name for herself in the ring by defeating her opponents and soon enough she was signed to WWE.

She still going big as a member of WWE and has proven, multiple times, that women can duke it out just as men can. She put female wrestlers out of the margins on the map and will continue to do so as her career is far from over.

Steve Collins

Both ladies have an amazing track record, but men shouldn’t be underestimated either. When it comes to boxing, Steve Collins is one of the former great boxers, and he is Irish. In the 90s, English middleweights seemed to have dominated boxing, until Collins put a stop to it.

He also managed to face and beat Chris Eubank in 1995. Collins has an impressive record of 39 wins and 3 losses. He has faced Americans, Brits, French, and boxers from other countries and has made sure they go down in the ring. That’s why everyone knows about the Celtic Warrior.

Conor McGregor

You can’t talk about the best Irish combat start and not mention Conor McGregor. This Irish MMA fighter is known to the world for his bravado inside and outside the ring. He insults his opponents, gets them to drop their guard, and takes them down in the ring.

One of his most memorable performances was when he faced Jose Aldo for the second time and managed to knock him out in 13 seconds. His MMA career didn’t stop him from getting into boxing. He lost to Floyd Mayweather Junior, but he got a lot of attention. Whichever way he goes in the future, he’s going to remain a legend of the combat world.

Conclusion

With these people in mind, you can see that Irish lassies and lads can be pretty tough. Irish combat stars will keep on representing the Irish in the ring for years to come.

