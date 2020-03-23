The coronavirus is causing problems all over the world and in Australia it also meant calling a halt to the AFL season. This means though that several Irish players will be returning home.

According to RTE Sport the clubs and players have all agreed to take a 50% pay cut for both April and May. This of course to protect the clubs from going under in a financial crisis. Conor McKenna a former underage star is currently playing with Essendon. Essendon returned home earlier this year. He sighted homesickness for the return but he flown back to Australia a week or two later. Speaking to the AFL.com website McKenna made the decision to return to Ireland today. The website also reported that several other Irish players are also on their way back to Ireland following the Covid 19 outbreak.

Mark Keane of the Collingwood club also known as the Magpies is also returning home. Anton Tohill of Derry is also returning home. Conor Glass is also reported to be returning home to Derry. Furthermore, looking at the Women’s AFL League Dublin duo Sinead McGoldrick and Niamh McEvoy are reportedly on their way back to Ireland due to the pandemic.

It is likely the AFL will not resume till June at the earliest. The West Australia reported this.