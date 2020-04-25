Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

With not much sport on the television at present, if any, may be it is time to put the feet up and look at some sports movies. Here I look at my top 8 sports movies of all time.

Rocky (1976) – Who just doesn’t love a good Rocky film. Sylvester Stallone is the lead actor in an enthralling film. It’s all about a man that dragged himself from the bottom all the way up to the top. The film itself is mainly set in Philadelphia, USA, while some scenes are also filmed in Los Angeles.

2. Rocky V (1990) – Another of the Rocky films just simply has to make the list. Rocky shows signs of complications after his fight with Ivan Drago, however he tells his wife Adrian it is due to fatigue. That’s all I will say it’s just one that you have to watch!

3. The Longest Yard (2005) – This is another film which stars the main character Adam Sandler. Chris Rock also stars in the film. Paul Crewe (Adam Sandler) is a washed up american football player for Pittsburgh Steelers, in exchange for his release from prison he is forced to assemble a football team to play against the prison guards.

4. Happy Gilmore (1996) – What a film which stars Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore. Gilmore was a failed hockey player that turned his hand to golf. He joins the pro tour golf tournament where he went on to win some money to save his grandmothers house which was at risk of been repossessed by the IRS.

5. Mighty Ducks (1992) – Gordon Bombay is the coach of the Ducks. The Ducks go all the way to the championship state final , where they play the Hawks (The Hawks were a side which Bombay played for in his younger years). Bombay would miss a penalty in the final and the Hawks would go onto lose. The Ducks would win this time though as Charlie strikes the winning goal to secure the state championship.

6. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) – Another thrilling film launched in 2004 starring Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller. The plot of the film follows a group of misfits entering a Las Vegas dodgeball competition to save their cherished gym from the onslaught of a corporate fitness chain. Average Joe’s end up winning the prize of 1 million prize, but Peter (Vince Vaughn) also placed a 100,000 bet at odds of 50/1 for them to win meaning they took home and extra 5 million.

7. Million Dollar Baby (2004) – Any Clint Eastwood films are a terrific watch and this is no better. Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman also star in the film. Maggie Fitzgerald played by Hilary Swank turns up in a Los Angles gym where she trained by Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood). A title fight is set up with Billie Osterman for 1 million pound. Billie knocks her out with an illegal punch, she lands on the corner stool breaking her neck.

8. Cool Runnings (1993)

Derice Bannock a top 100m runner for the Jamicans fails to qualify for the 100m event, while fellow runner Junior Bevil falls and Yul Brenner also falls. They look to Irving played by John Cansy to coach them which he does. The team makes it all the way to the Winter Games. It looks like they are going to be in the medals only for disaster to strike with a crash causing to sled to turn over. Determined to finish the race the team carried their sled over the line amidst cheers.

Loads of films have been left out but these are my personal favourites in order. However, my advice to you during this lockdown is to start from the bottom of the list. This would be at number 8 and watch all the way to number 1.