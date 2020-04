Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The Tour de France looks set to be postponed following the French government’s extension of a ban on mass gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that restrictions on public events would continue until mid-July.

Cycling’s biggest race, won by Team Ineos’ Egan Bernal last year, is due to run from 27 June to 19 July.