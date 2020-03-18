Tom Brady has announced that he is leaving the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has played for the Patriots for 20 years and won a record six Super Bowl wins.

Brady was drafted by the Patriots in 2000 out of the University of Michigan. He has gone on to be one of the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history.

In a statement posted on social media, Brady added: “I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters.

“MA [Massachusetts] has been my home for 20 years, it has truly been the happiest two decades I could’ve envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.

“The support has been overwhelming, I wish every player could experience it.”

‘The greatest quarterback of all time’

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who has been at the team throughout Brady’s career, said: “Tom was not just a player who bought into our program, he was one of it’s original creators – he lived and perpetuated our culture and on a daily basis he was a tone setter and a bar raiser.

“He didn’t just perform, he didn’t just win, he won championships over and over again.

“Tom and I will always have a great relationship built on love, admiration, respect and appreciation and his success as a player and his character as a person are exceptional. It has been a privilege to coach Tom Brady for 20 years.

“Sometimes in life, it takes some time to pass before truly appreciating something or someone but that has not been the case with Tom. He is a special person and the greatest quarterback of all time.”