Battleground wins Group 2 Vintage Stakes at Goodwood

Battleground (13/8f) won the Group 2 Veuve Clicquot Vintage Stakes over seven furlongs at Goodwood for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

The two-year-old, a son of war Front, out of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Found, was a comfortable winner, having been held up early on in the contest behind front runner King Zain.

The Coolmore partners-owned colt took up the running a furlong from home and had two lengths to spare at the end over the runner-up Devious Company (4/1), with Youth Spirit (13/2) a further length and a quarter back in third.

Winning trainer Aidan O’Brien, speaking to the media via Zoom, said of the winner:

“This was his second run after Ascot – we were very happy with him at home. The ground was lovely and safe. He’s a horse we’ve always loved. He’s very genuine (like his mother), a big powerful horse.”

The Chesham Stakes winner at Royal Ascot is now likely go for the Group 1 National Stakes at The Curragh on Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

The victory gave the Ballydoyle handler his third win in the Vintage Stakes, having taken the race previously with Highland Reel in 2014 and War Decree in 2016.

