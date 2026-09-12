Blue Bolt & Colin Keane claim G1 Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes

Blue Bolt (4/5 favourite) won the Group 1 Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday afternoon.

The Juddmonte Farms-owned Andrew Balding-trained filly was completing a Group 1 treble, having previously won at the highest level in England and in France.

There is NO STOPPING her 🩷💚🤍 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐭 makes it five in a row with a demolition job in the G1 Matron Stakes.@AndrewBalding2 | @ctkjockey | @JuddmonteFarms pic.twitter.com/qJbOZ62Xpp — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 12, 2026

The winning handler, Andrew Balding, said of his now three-time Group 1 winning filly:

“She was always travelling well, always in the right place. I loved the way she picked up and hit the line. I am very proud of her. I don’t know where we will go with her next. She has a ‘Win and You’re In’ for the Breeders’ Cup and that will be one of the options. We will just enjoy today and think about that tomorrow!”

Ridden by Colin Keane, the four-year-old daughter of Blue Point was the second part of an Irish Champions Festival double for both the owners and the rider, who had earlier taken the opening Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes with the Ger Lyons-prepared Máire Rua.

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