Darkness Falls Impresses in G1 Golden Fleece Stakes Success

Darkness Falls (evens favourite) won the HKJC World Pool Golden Fleece Stakes at Leopardstown – the opening Group 1 of Irish Champions Weekend.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, the juvenile son of Camelot, ran out a ready winner in the hands of Ryan Moore, taking the contest by four-and-a-half lengths.

🗣️”Darkness Falls has swept by them.” 🌬️ Strong in the market beforehand, the favourite lands the now Group 1 Golden Fleece Stakes with something to spare.@HKJC_Racing | @WorldPool | @Ballydoyle pic.twitter.com/xqt8pp6Y6d — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 12, 2026

Second was 12/1 shot Jesus Green for Joseph O’Brien and Colin Keane, while English challenger Quest For Stars (15/2) for James Doyle and Charlie Appleby.

Darkness Falls, who was an easy Curragh maiden winner last time out, has now been installed as favourite for the Betfred Derby 2027 at Epsom following today’s success.

Winning trainer Aidan O’Brien said:

“He was very impressive at the Curragh the last day. Ryan said he will get a mile and a quarter next year. The trip will be no problem. He has a lot of class. It was a proper gallop and there was no hiding place. He can go anywhere. He is not going to need soft ground. He is a Camelot who is going to be a Guineas horse plus and that’s the way his Dad was.”

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