HomeNewsGer Lyons Double on Day 1 of Irish Champions Festival
NewsRacingRacing irishUncategorized

Ger Lyons Double on Day 1 of Irish Champions Festival

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
16
The victory of Máire Rua was the first part of a Ger Lyons double at Leopardstown. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Ger Lyons, who has a good record at Irish Champions Festival, completed a double in the opening two races on Saturday.

The Juddmonte Farms-owned previous course and distance winner Máire Rua (5/2) won the opening Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes (Listed) for two-year-old fillies under jockey Colin Keane.

The grey daughter of Frankel came on the outside of the 11-runner field to claim victory by a half-length from the favourite Timeless Tale (2/1), with the Aidan O’Brien-trained pair, Snowing (11/1) and Ibelieveicanfly (3/1) third and fourth respectively.

Ger Lyons said of his first race winner:

“She is nice filly going forward. She was out quick and I got onto the tail of Billy [Lee on Timeless Tale]. She picked up well in the straight and she will have no problem going a mile. She needs racing and needs to learn more.”

Lyons took the second race on the card with the success of Krasimir (15/2) and Reece Holohan in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Sovereign Path (Premier Handicap).

The Tally-Ho Stud-bred bay gelded son of Mehmas won by a head from the English-trained Vafortina (7/1), with the Johnny Murtagh-handled Sindagan (12/1), arguable the unlucky runner in the race. coming home in third, three-quarters of one length behind the runner-up.

Two English Winners

British handlers completed a Group double on day one of Irish Champions Festival. Arabian Crown (11/), supplemented for the Group 3 World Pool Bet With The Tote Kilternan Stakes, while the Simon & Ed Crisford favourite Quddwah (evens favourite) won the Group 2 Tonybet Solonaway Stakes.

Murphy and McCreer take Premier Handicaps

Tipperary handler Joe Murphy took a Premier Handicap when Immutable (25/1), under Luke McAteer, won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Pettingo Handicap.

The six-year-old bay gelding had a neck to spare over the Joseph O’Brien-trained Yousaynothingatall (6/1) and Oisín Murphy, with Willie Mullins’ Too Bossy For Us (11/1) next home in the hands of Ben Coen.

The final race, the World Pool Bet With Tote Autumn Fillies Handicap (Premier Handicap), went to Ben Coen and Willie McCreery, as Rebel Wave (7/1) got the better of Chica Guerra (18/1) and Killashee Warrior (8/1) by a half-length and a short-head respectively.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Irish Champions Festival – Leopardstown on Saturday
Next article
Darkness Falls Impresses in G1 Golden Fleece Stakes Success
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Eoghan McEvoy on List of Cheltenham Preview nights 2026
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores