British Champions Day at Ascot

A top class day of racing as Ascot saw champions crowned in various divisions on Qatar Racing British Champions Day.

Ombudsman (5/4 favourite) took revenge on Calandagan for last season’s defeat in the race as the Godolphin-owned star won the Group 1 Qatar Racing Champion Stakes in terrific style for joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden.

It was the second part of a treble on the day for leading owners, Godolphin, who had earlier won the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes with Talk Of New York (3/1) for trainer Charlie Appleby.

The Gosdens were responsible for the third Godolphin and William Buick win on today’s card when 22/1 chance Fifth Council won the concluding Balmoral Handicap.

Minnie Hauk gave Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore and the Coolmore partners their only victory on the day when winning the Group 1 British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes.

Andrew Balding had landed a blow early in the trainers’ championship when Mount Atlas caused a 33/1 shock in the Group 1 Qatar Racing British Champions Long Distance Cup. Balding’s lead was short lived as Minnie Hauk’s win and a runner-up spot for Queenstown in the Long Distance Cup held O’Brien take the title.

Almareq (11/10 favourite) was a narrow neck victor over Paborus in the Group 1 Qatar Racing British Champions Sprint Stakes as William Haggis and Tom Marquand for on the board on Champions Day.

The consistent Night In Vegas gave owners Kennet Valley Syndicate VI another big payday when winning the £250,000 Qatar Racing British Champions Day Two-Year-Old Conditions Stakes for Charlie Bishop and Eve Johnson Houghton.

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