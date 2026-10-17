Minnie Hauk wins Champions Fillies & Mares at Ascot

Minnie Hauk got back to winning ways in the Group 1 Qatar Racing British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes at Ascot on Saturday afternoon.

A top three-year-old last season, this year has not been as successful for the runner-up in the 2025 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Today, however, the daughter of Frankel was back to her best as she ran out a length-and-a-half winner over the Johnny Murtagh-trained Believed (16/1), with Lilt (6/1) third for William Haggas.

Minnie Hauk, ridden by Ryan Moore, was prominent throughout the one-and-a-half mile race and fought bravely in the closing stages to see off the Oisín Murphy-ridden Believed, carrying the colours of the race sponsor.

The prizemoney of £222,800 put Aidan O’Brien into the lead in the British Trainers’ Championship, ahead of Andrew Balding, who had led this morning.

Speaking after the race, the winning jockey, Ryan Moore, stated:

“The race was straightforward, but getting Minnie Hauk here has not been straightforward. She ran in the Arc 13 days ago and performed today the best she has done all year. Things have not gone right for her, but she was doing everything lovely. We were able to slide outside Sugar Island, did not go mad, and she just had more class than them today.”

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