Liverpool’s pursuit of talented midfielder Jude Bellingham has come to an end, marking a shift in the club’s transfer plans.

Known for their interest in top-class players, Liverpool had been frequently linked with the England and Borussia Dortmund star.

Bellingham, who made a name for himself during the 2020 World Cup, joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in July 2020. His impressive performances garnered attention from Europe’s elite clubs, including Liverpool.

However, the hefty price tag set by Dortmund, amounting to 150 million euros, proved to be a stumbling block for Liverpool. The club decided to withdraw from the race to sign him due to the significant financial commitment involved.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp humorously likened the situation to a child yearning for a Ferrari at Christmas. This setback prompted the club to reassess their midfield strengthening strategy, returning them to the drawing board in search of alternative options.

