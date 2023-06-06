Steph Catley Commits to Arsenal: Signs New Deal

Australian international and talented defender Steph Catley has put pen to paper on a new contract with Arsenal, although the duration of the deal has not been disclosed.

This comes as Catley’s second contract extension with the club, having also signed an extension last summer.

A Sense of Home and Belonging

Expressing her excitement, the 29-year-old defender stated, “It feels amazing – this feels like home. I’ve made some incredible friendships here and when the offer came around I knew exactly what I wanted to do and exactly where I wanted to be. I’ve never been happier playing football, and I feel like this team is very special – we’re building something special and in the future we’re capable of achieving anything.”

Delight from Head Coach Jonas Eidevall

Head Coach Jonas Eidevall expressed his delight at Catley’s decision, saying, “I’m delighted Steph has signed a new contract with us. Steph is one of the best defenders in the game and brings so much to this group both on and off the pitch. She’s a model professional and has delivered time and again when called upon throughout my time here, so we’re all pleased to say Steph will continue to be a part of Arsenal for years to come.”

A Promising Future with Arsenal

With Catley’s commitment, Arsenal secures the services of an exceptional defender who consistently contributes to the team’s success. Her professionalism, on-field prowess, and positive influence make her a valuable asset. As Arsenal continues to build a formidable squad, Catley’s presence ensures a promising future for the club.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com