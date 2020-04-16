Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The suspension of British racing, which was due to finish at the end of April, is now being extended until May after a decision by the Board of the British Horseracing Authority.

Racing stopped on March 18th before the British government introduced the current lockdown measures to protect essential emergency services and the health and safety of the public.

The BHA has not set a new date for ending the suspension but plans are in place so that the sport is ready to resume as soon as is possible.

The British Horse Racing Authority has been working with trainers, racecourses and other participants to develop a phased plan for resumption which will allow the sport to transition back to its normal fixture list later in the year.

The BHA is now aiming for a resumption in May, but that is dependent on permission from the British government. It is being assumed that the resumption of racing would be behind closed doors only, at a point when the safety of participants can be assured and the pressure on the health service allows. Tough biosecurity measures would be in place to keep any risks to a minimum.