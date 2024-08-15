Cashel Palace Hotel Stakes Preview

Thursday’s main event at the Dublin Horse Show at The RDS is the Cashel Palace Hotel Stakes in the Main Arena this afternoon.

According to equiratings, Tipperary rider Denis Lynch has jumped five clears from six round in this class since 2012 and has most podium finishes with three during this time.

Sligo’s Richard Howley won the Cashel Palace Hotel Stakes last year with Equine America Consulet de Prelet Z. His winning margin was 2.33 seconds.

Other Irish riders to have tasted success in this class since 2012 include in 2018 Shane Sweetnam with Indra van de Oude Heihoef; 2017 Bertram Allen with Izzy by Picobello; 2015 Paul O’Shea and Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu and 2012 Alexander Butler aboard Will Wimble.

Equiratings rate the following as the top-three contenders for today’s Cashel Palace Hotel Stakes: Kevin Staut [FRA] with Beau de Laubry Z, Conor Swail [IRL] and Count Me In and Ben Maher [GBR] and Point Break

The French combination arrive in Dublin following a five-star Grand Prix success at Dinard, which earned a prize of €125,000. Their career best performance together was their last outing in July.

Conor Swail and Count Me In were the home heroes in the Nations Cup of Ireland two years ago. At 17 years of age, Count Me In is the joint-oldest horse in the field today. His last three rounds at today’s height of 160cm were all clear.

Briton Ben Maher and his original Olympic horse Point Break, have the second highest expected round one clear chance (56%), according to equiratings, behind Conor Swail and Count Me In (57%). The British combination have already jumped 10 five-star 160 clears from just 18 career attempts.

