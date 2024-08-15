HomeNewsCashel Palace Hotel Stakes Preview
NewsOther SportsShowjumping

Cashel Palace Hotel Stakes Preview

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
0
Richard Howley and Consulent de Prelet Z won the Cashel Palace Hotel Stakes at last year's Dublin Horse Show. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Thursday’s main event at the Dublin Horse Show at The RDS is the Cashel Palace Hotel Stakes in the Main Arena this afternoon.

According to equiratings, Tipperary rider Denis Lynch has jumped five clears from six round in this class since 2012 and has most podium finishes with three during this time.

Sligo’s Richard Howley won the Cashel Palace Hotel Stakes last year with Equine America Consulet de Prelet Z. His winning margin was 2.33 seconds.

Other Irish riders to have tasted success in this class since 2012 include in 2018 Shane Sweetnam with Indra van de Oude Heihoef; 2017 Bertram Allen with Izzy by Picobello; 2015 Paul O’Shea and Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu and 2012 Alexander Butler aboard Will Wimble.

Equiratings rate the following as the top-three contenders for today’s Cashel Palace Hotel Stakes: Kevin Staut [FRA] with Beau de Laubry Z, Conor Swail [IRL] and Count Me In and Ben Maher [GBR] and Point Break

The French combination arrive in Dublin following a five-star Grand Prix success at Dinard, which earned a prize of €125,000. Their career best performance together was their last outing in July.

Conor Swail and Count Me In were the home heroes in the Nations Cup of Ireland two years ago. At 17 years of age, Count Me In is the joint-oldest horse in the field today. His last three rounds at today’s height of 160cm were all clear.

Briton Ben Maher and his original Olympic horse Point Break, have the second highest expected round one clear chance (56%), according to equiratings, behind Conor Swail and Count Me In (57%). The British combination have already jumped 10 five-star 160 clears from just 18 career attempts.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Gordon Elliott Sets Ferocious Early Pace in Race for Irish Champion Trainer Crown
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie