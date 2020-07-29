With the Galway Plate set to get underway let’s take a brief look at the 22 runners in the race. Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins dominate the field. Let’s take a look below.

1. Galvin – The 4/1 favourite is the selection of Davy Russell for Gordon Elliott. Galvin finished 2nd at Cheltenham Festival in March. Has since won at Killarney.

2. Royal Rendezvous – Is 5/1 to land the Galway Plate for team Mullins. Paul Townend is booked for the ride and is obviously the stables first string based on that. Won a Grade 3 at Naas 4 months ago. Makes handicap chase debut here.

3. Early Doors – The pick of Mark Walsh for Joseph O’Brien and JP McManus. Defied top weight in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham in 2019. Will wear headgear here at odds of 8/1.

4. Easy Game – Another of Willie Mullins’ this time Patrick will take the ride. Has an each way shout at 10/1 for sure. Makes handicap chase debut.

5. Spyglass Hill – The selection for Rachel Blackmore for Henry De Bromhead. At 10/1 is again worth an each way bet. Won at Gowran in February over 2m 4f.

6. Three Musketeers – Another from the Elliott Yard with CP McNamara taking the ride. Is a Grade 3 winner over Aintree and could go close if repeating last performance at Kilbeggan at the beginning OF July. Currently 12/1.

7. Peregrine Run – I really like this horse. Impressive record with 17 wins from 40 NH races. Won a Grade 3 at Killarney 3 weeks ago. In good form and expect a good run at 14/1.

8. The Storyteller – Another from the Elliott yard. This time Sean O’Keeffe takes the ride. Finished 2nd at Cheltenham in the Pertemps in March. Each way chances at 16/1.

9. Robin Des Foret – Mikey Fogarty is on board here for Willie Mullins. Finished behind Peregrine Run on latest start at Killarney. Paul Townend prefers Royal Rendezvous though.

10. US and Them – JJ Slevin takes the ride here for his cousin Joseph O’Brien. Horse finished 3rd in the Grand Annual at Cheltenham. Will like the test of stamina. Current odds of 16/1.

11. Snuggsborough Benny – Liam Cusack’s horse here was poor last time out at Kilbeggan finishing last over 3m. Has won over this course and distance though. 18/1 are current odds.

12. Livelovelaugh – DJ Mullins gets aboard Livelovelaugh for Willie Mullins and Rich Ricci. Has a poor strike rate over fences. Not one I would consider.

13. Blazer – Jody McGarvey is on board for Willie Mullins here. For me this horse has poor strike with just 1 win from 12 races. Again, not for me.

14. The Big Lense – Luke Dempsey gets the ride on The Big Lense for Gordon Elliott. This horse has unseated the rider twice in the last three races. Finished 5th of 14 in latest race at Kilbeggan on July 10th.

15. Jett – Robbie Power and Jessie Harrington team up here. Jett is 28/1 and is top weight here so that will be difficult.

The remaining runners in the race include Mortal for Joseph O’Brien and Higgins Town. Oakley Brown takes the ride. Mark will not help here though. Sub Lieutenant, Dinons, Cabaret Queen, Cap York and Winter Escape complete the field at odds ranging up to 50/1.

Whatever you plan on doing, bet responsibly and enjoy the race.

